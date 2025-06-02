Takumi Kanaya betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Kanaya's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|12.133
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.186
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.520
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.198
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.294
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.158
|0.340
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.520 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.52% of the time.
- Kanaya has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 142nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.