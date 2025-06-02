PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Kanaya's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3469-67-70-69-1312.133

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.186-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.520-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1980.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.2940.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1580.340

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.520 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.52% of the time.
    • Kanaya has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 142nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW