Sungjae Im betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Sungjae Im of South Korea plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Im's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Im's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|73-72-73-71
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|69-69-68-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|60
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|76-66-76-76
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|76-67-74-70
|-1
|55.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.443
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.833
|-0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.501
|0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.351
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.462
|0.738
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.443 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.833 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.49, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 1,112 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
