3H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Im's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Im at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Im's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1673-72-73-71+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2369-66-67-72-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3367-68-67-70-1220.583
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1169-69-68-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT571-70-71-69-7287.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6068-69-69-70-45.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6176-66-76-76+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1976-67-74-70-155.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4430.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.833-0.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.5010.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3510.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4620.738

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.443 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.833 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.49, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
    • Im has accumulated 1,112 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

