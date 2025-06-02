Steven Fisk betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Fisk has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.