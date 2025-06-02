Steven Fisk betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk competes in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-71-74
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-67-68
|-11
|30.143
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-72-74-75
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|76-68-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T4
|67-67-67-68
|-19
|72.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|69-64-69-70
|-12
|44.000
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.359
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.426
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.140
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.669
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.256
|0.514
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.426 ranks 30th on TOUR this season.
- He ranks eighth in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 69.78%.
- Fisk's average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 118th in that category.
- Fisk ranks 25th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.96%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.