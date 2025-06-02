Seamus Power betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.

Power has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.