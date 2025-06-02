PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Seamus Power betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. Power missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Power at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Power's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5973-67-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3464-76-69-69-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-68-71-73-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-72-70-66-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
    • Power has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.016-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.0830.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.152-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.2360.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.0170.068

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.083 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88.
    • Power has accumulated 237 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

