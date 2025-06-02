Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Hisatsune has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Hisatsune has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.