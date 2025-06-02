Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Ryo Hisatsune returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 35th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Hisatsune's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-67-71-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|68-71-72-74
|+1
|23.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-67-73-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-66-71-68
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.076
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.313
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.239
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.121
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.747
|0.653
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune is averaging 0.313 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, ranking 45th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.78% ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune has posted a 0.239 average, ranking 34th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 74th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 28.74 ranks 95th.
- Hisatsune ranks 10th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and has accumulated 480 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
