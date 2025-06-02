Ryan Palmer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 35th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario from June 5-8 in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
Palmer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-77
|+16
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|77
|70-67-79-78
|+10
|2.300
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 45th with a score of 11-under.
- Palmer has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -1.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.068
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-1.639
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.195
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-1.031
|-1.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-2.933
|-1.639
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.068 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has sported a -1.639 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 59.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -1.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Palmer has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 197th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
