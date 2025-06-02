PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 35th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario from June 5-8 in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Palmer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3565-73-70-69-3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-77+16--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-67-71-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open7770-67-79-78+102.300

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 45th with a score of 11-under.
    • Palmer has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -1.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0680.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-1.639-0.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.195-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-1.031-1.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-2.933-1.639

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.068 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has sported a -1.639 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 59.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -1.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
    • Palmer has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 197th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

