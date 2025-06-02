Ryan Fox betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for seventh in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, from June 5-8 in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
Fox's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|72-72-73-73
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-72-73
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|P1
|65-70-68-66
|-15
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|66-71-70-72
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-71-73-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|68-65-65-71
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|68-74-74-69
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|48.300
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 1.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.092
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.380
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.089
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.107
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.668
|1.080
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.380 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox is delivering a 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Fox has accumulated 510 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.