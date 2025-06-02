PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for seventh in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, from June 5-8 in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Fox at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Fox's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T766-64-70-70-10

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2072-72-73-73+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-72-73-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicP165-70-68-66-15300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6066-71-70-72-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-71-73-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1568-65-65-71-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4768-74-74-69+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2072-70-72-70-448.300

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 1.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0920.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3800.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0890.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1070.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.6681.080

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.380 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox is delivering a 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
    • Fox has accumulated 510 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

