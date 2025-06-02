Ryan Fox betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.380 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fox is delivering a 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.88% of the time.