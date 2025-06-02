Rory McIlroy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
McIlroy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|2023
|T9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|2022
|1
|66-68-65-62
|-19
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 19-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P1
|72-66-66-73
|-11
|750.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|70-66-65-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P1
|67-68-73-68
|-12
|750.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|80.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|66-70-65-66
|-21
|700.000
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T9
|69-69-68-66
|-16
|--
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.776
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.353
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.217
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.627
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.974
|0.932
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.776 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy is sporting a 0.353 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy is delivering a 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 25.17% of the time.
- McIlroy has accumulated 2,666 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking second on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
