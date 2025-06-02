Rory McIlroy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

McIlroy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.776 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks third on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy is sporting a 0.353 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McIlroy is delivering a 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 25.17% of the time.