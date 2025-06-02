PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open.

    McIlroy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T466-72-65-64-13
    2023T971-67-66-72-12
    2022166-68-65-62-19

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 19-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4774-69-72-72+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-67-69-68-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP172-66-66-73-11750.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT570-66-65-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP167-68-73-68-12750.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1570-70-73-72-380.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1772-67-74-72-356.286
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am166-70-65-66-21700.000
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT969-69-68-66-16--

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7760.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3530.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.2170.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6270.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.9740.932

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.776 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy is sporting a 0.353 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy is delivering a 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 25.17% of the time.
    • McIlroy has accumulated 2,666 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking second on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW