PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Roger Sloan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Roger Sloan of Canada reacts to his shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Roger Sloan of Canada reacts to his shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Roger Sloan returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, set to take place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. Sloan looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Sloan at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Sloan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-69+1
    2023T3469-70-73-70-6
    2022MC70-72+2

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Sloan's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Sloan's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 34th at 6-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Sloan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-77+6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-67E--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT6166-67-72-74-5--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6169-69-69-72-9--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3770-68-71-73-6--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT1270-65-65-69-1152.500
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT5367-68-73-70-104.200

    Sloan's recent performances

    • Sloan has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Sloan has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sloan has averaged -0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.397

    Sloan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sloan has averaged -0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sloan has averaged 0.302 in his last five starts.
    • Sloan's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at -0.212 over his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Sloan has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Sloan has posted an average of -0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW