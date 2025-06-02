Roger Sloan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Roger Sloan of Canada reacts to his shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Roger Sloan returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, set to take place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. Sloan looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.
Sloan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|2023
|T34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Sloan's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Sloan's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 34th at 6-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Sloan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-67
|E
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T61
|66-67-72-74
|-5
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T61
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T37
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|70-65-65-69
|-11
|52.500
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T53
|67-68-73-70
|-10
|4.200
Sloan's recent performances
- Sloan has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Sloan has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan has averaged -0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.397
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan has averaged -0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sloan has averaged 0.302 in his last five starts.
- Sloan's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at -0.212 over his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Sloan has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Sloan has posted an average of -0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
