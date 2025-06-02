Roger Sloan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Sloan has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.

Sloan has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.