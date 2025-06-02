PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open, where he secured victory in 2024 with a score of 16-under. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8, 2025 for the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the RBC Canadian Open.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024164-66-66-68-16

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2071-74-73-72+251.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-70-64-71-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4768-70-73-76+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3469-68-72-67-422.656
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6671-68-73-71-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship969-70-72-69-8200.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-71-68-71-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.734 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4270.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4730.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.085-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0430.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7720.734

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.427 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.473 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 679 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 44th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

