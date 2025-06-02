Robert MacIntyre betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open, where he secured victory in 2024 with a score of 16-under. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8, 2025 for the RBC Canadian Open.
MacIntyre's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 16-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
|51.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-70-64-71
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|68-70-73-76
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|22.656
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|200.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-71-68-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.734 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.427
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.473
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.085
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.043
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.772
|0.734
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.427 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre is sporting a 0.473 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 679 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 44th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
