Rico Hoey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.646 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey has sported a 0.317 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.997 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.98, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.