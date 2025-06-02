PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Hoey's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-74+5

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6672-68-74-69+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-70-69-64-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5263-73-68-73-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-68-71-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-66-68-64-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-69-78-66-227.600

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6460.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.317-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.0060.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.997-0.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.040-0.087

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.646 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey has sported a 0.317 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.997 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.98, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 109th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

