Rico Hoey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
Hoey's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|72-68-74-69
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|63-73-68-73
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-66-68-64
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-69-78-66
|-2
|27.600
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.646
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.317
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.006
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.997
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.040
|-0.087
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.646 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey has sported a 0.317 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.997 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.98, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.