Ricky Castillo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Castillo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-70-67-77
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-69-71-69
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|65-66-67-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|10.578
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|68-68-69-75
|-8
|2.427
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.355
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.310
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.134
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.350
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.449
|0.521
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.355 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo is sporting a 0.310 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks tenth with a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Castillo has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.96% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.