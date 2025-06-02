Ricky Castillo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.355 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo is sporting a 0.310 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks tenth with a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.88% of the time.

Castillo has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.