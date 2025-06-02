PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Castillo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-70-67-77+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-69-71-69-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT565-66-67-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3871-69-71-73-410.578
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1267-72-68-72-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6468-68-69-75-82.427

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3550.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3100.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1340.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.350-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4490.521

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.355 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo is sporting a 0.310 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks tenth with a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
    • Castillo has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.96% ranks sixth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
