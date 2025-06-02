Richard Lee betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Richard Lee is set to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) from June 5-8. Lee missed the cut in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Lee's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|+1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.246
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.