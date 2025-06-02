Richard Lee betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his past five tournaments, Lee has averaged 0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

Lee's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average for his last five starts is -0.198.

Around the green, Lee has posted an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Lee has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.