Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard returns to the RBC Canadian Open, which he last played in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.
Højgaard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|67
|68-74-75-74
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|23
|66-70-71-67
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-67-68-75
|-9
|9.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|32
|73-67-75-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|32
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|69-67-70-69
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.143
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.362
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|0.007
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.115
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.327
|0.100
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.143 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.362 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.83% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 386 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
