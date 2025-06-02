PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard returns to the RBC Canadian Open, which he last played in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Højgaard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-72+4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship6768-74-75-74+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship2366-70-71-67-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-67-68-75-99.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament3273-67-75-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open3266-67-70-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3469-67-70-69-917.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC82-77+15--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1430.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.362-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green950.0070.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.115-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.3270.100

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.143 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.362 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.83% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 386 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

