Rafael Campos betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. Campos will look to improve on his missed cut performance from last year's tournament.
Campos' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-76
|+6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing 16-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-76
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-70-73-75
|-1
|3.400
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|70-71-76-74
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-69-72-75
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos' best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 45th with a score of 4-under.
- Campos has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.806 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.488
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.657
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.227
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.062
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.434
|-0.806
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.488 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.657 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 59.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.39% of the time.
- Campos has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
