Rafael Campos betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.488 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.657 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 59.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.39% of the time.