4H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. Campos will look to improve on his missed cut performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Campos at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Campos' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-76+6

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing 16-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-76+510.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4571-68-71-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-70-73-75-13.400
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4770-71-76-74+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-69-72-75+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-77+12--

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos' best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 45th with a score of 4-under.
    • Campos has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.806 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.4880.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.657-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.227-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.062-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.434-0.806

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.488 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.657 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 59.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.39% of the time.
    • Campos has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

