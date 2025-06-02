Quade Cummins betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Quade Cummins will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Cummins' first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|65-73-74-73
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-68-74-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-70-67-67
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|21.214
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Cummins has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged 0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.139
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.136
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.177
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.534
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.360
|0.384
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.136 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins is delivering a 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
- Cummins has accumulated 183 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 131st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.