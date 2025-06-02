PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Quade Cummins betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Quade Cummins will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cummins at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Cummins' first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Cummins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3668-68-70-72-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2772-67-68-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4165-73-74-73-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-68-74-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-70-67-67-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-70-67-70-1021.214

    Cummins' recent performances

    • Cummins has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Cummins has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has averaged 0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1390.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.136-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.1770.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5340.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3600.384

    Cummins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.136 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cummins is delivering a 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
    • Cummins has accumulated 183 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 131st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW