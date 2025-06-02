Philip Knowles betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Philip Knowles plays his shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Philip Knowles tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Knowles' first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Knowles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|26.665
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-72
|+4
|--
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Knowles has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.701 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has averaged -1.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.833
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.360
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.119
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.145
|-0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.219
|-1.234
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
- Knowles has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.833 this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 294.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Knowles has a -0.360 mark this season. He has a 59.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knowles has a -1.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
- Knowles has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 192nd on TOUR.
- He breaks par 18.06% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.36%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.