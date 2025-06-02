Peter Malnati betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. He'll aim to improve on his previous performance in this prestigious tournament.
Malnati's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|2022
|MC
|77-72
|+9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-69-76
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-80
|+11
|4.200
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|70-68-71-73
|-2
|3.125
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished 64th with a score of 11-over.
- Malnati has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -1.682 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.718
|-0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.894
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.498
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.573
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.688
|-1.682
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.498 ranks seventh on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Malnati has posted a -0.894 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 179th with a 57.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46.
- Malnati has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 193rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.