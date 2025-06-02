PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. He'll aim to improve on his previous performance in this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Malnati's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4370-69-73-72-4
    2022MC77-72+9

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-69-76+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-78+10--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-80+114.200
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6870-68-71-73-23.125

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished 64th with a score of 11-over.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged -1.682 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.718-0.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.894-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4980.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.573-0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.688-1.682

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.498 ranks seventh on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Malnati has posted a -0.894 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 179th with a 57.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46.
    • Malnati has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 193rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

