2H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T18 in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Rodgers' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1867-69-72-65-7

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2866-72-71-68-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC80-71+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4270-69-69-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-67-66-67-1546.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4275-69-70-65-516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5672-70-77-74+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5270-67-67-71-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-74-70-70E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-69-66-70-1243.000

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0080.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.257-0.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2580.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1110.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1030.173

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.257 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 49th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

