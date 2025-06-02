Patrick Rodgers betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T18 in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Rodgers' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T18
|67-69-72-65
|-7
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-67-66-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|75-69-70-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|72-70-77-74
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|70-67-67-71
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-74-70-70
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-69-66-70
|-12
|43.000
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.008
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.257
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.258
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.111
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.103
|0.173
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.257 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
