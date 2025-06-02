Patrick Fishburn betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Patrick Fishburn of the United States watches an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8, 2025 for this edition of the tournament.
Fishburn's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-73
|+1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-66-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-71-72-68
|-10
|3.646
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged -1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.240
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.095
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.160
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.132
|-0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.146
|-1.046
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.095 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
- Fishburn has accumulated 213 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
