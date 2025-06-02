PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States watches an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States watches an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8, 2025 for this edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Fishburn's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-73+1

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-66-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-71-72-68-103.646

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged -1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2400.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.095-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.160-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.132-0.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.146-1.046

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.095 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
    • Fishburn has accumulated 213 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW