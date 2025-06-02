Noah Goodwin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Noah Goodwin will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Goodwin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Goodwin's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Noah Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|71-70-73-79
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|71-71-69-73
|E
|12.100
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|66-66-72-68
|-16
|32.250
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-70-65-74
|-7
|7.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T63
|67-75-72-81
|+7
|4.200
Noah Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Goodwin has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noah Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.147
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.147
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.061
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.308
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.663
|-0.822
Noah Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin ranks 125th on TOUR with a -0.147 average in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.48% ranks 104th on TOUR.
- Goodwin's average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards places him 106th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 174th.
- On the greens, Goodwin averages 29.12 Putts Per Round, ranking 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
