3H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Noah Goodwin will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Goodwin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Noah Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5671-70-73-79+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4271-71-69-73E12.100
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-66-72-68-1632.250
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-70-65-74-77.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6367-75-72-81+74.200

    Noah Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged -0.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noah Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.147-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1470.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.061-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.308-0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.663-0.822

    Noah Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin ranks 125th on TOUR with a -0.147 average in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.48% ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • Goodwin's average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards places him 106th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 174th.
    • On the greens, Goodwin averages 29.12 Putts Per Round, ranking 144th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

