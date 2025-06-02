PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Niklas Norgaard of Denmark hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Niklas Norgaard of Denmark hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Niklas Norgaard will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Norgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Norgaard's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT567-69-71-64-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-67-72-67-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2567-70-69-67-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3470-67-70-68-917.000

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.978 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged 0.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6960.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.090-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.240-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.036-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5810.753

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.696 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a 0.090 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.74% of the time.
    • Norgaard has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 140th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

