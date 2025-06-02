Niklas Norgaard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.696 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranks second on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a 0.090 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.74% of the time.