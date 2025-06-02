Niklas Norgaard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Niklas Norgaard of Denmark hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Niklas Norgaard will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Norgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Norgaard's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Norgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|67-69-71-64
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-67-72-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12.133
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|67-70-69-67
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|17.000
Norgaard's recent performances
- Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Norgaard has an average of 0.978 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norgaard has averaged 0.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.696
|0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.090
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.240
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.036
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.581
|0.753
Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.696 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a 0.090 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.74% of the time.
- Norgaard has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
