Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nicolai Højgaard returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 35th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Højgaard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3568-69-72-68-3
    2023MC74-73+3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4172-69-77-68+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-69-71-70-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-67-69-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld869-66-66-67-1685.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3666-71-69-71-716.500

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0380.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5360.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.251-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2860.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.533-0.047

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.536 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Højgaard ranks 12th on TOUR with a 69.44% success rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
    • Højgaard ranks 23rd in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.81% of the time, and 84th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 332 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

