Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Nicolai Højgaard returns to the RBC Canadian Open after finishing tied for 35th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Højgaard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|72-69-77-68
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|8
|69-66-66-67
|-16
|85.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|66-71-69-71
|-7
|16.500
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.038
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.536
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.251
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.286
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.533
|-0.047
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.536 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Højgaard ranks 12th on TOUR with a 69.44% success rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
- Højgaard ranks 23rd in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.81% of the time, and 84th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 332 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
