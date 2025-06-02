PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States reacts after making par on the 18th green as Sam Burns of the United States lines up a putt during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Dunlap's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Dunlap's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-74-75-73+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6972-66-72-78+86.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7178-71-72-69+65.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC90-71+17--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-80+10--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1771-70-74-70-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5770-70-71-69-45.100

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -1.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -1.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-1.625-1.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.061-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2120.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.187-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.165-1.989

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.625 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.061 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 62.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Dunlap has accumulated 189 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

