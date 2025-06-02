Nick Dunlap betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap of the United States reacts after making par on the 18th green as Sam Burns of the United States lines up a putt during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Dunlap's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Dunlap's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-74-75-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-66-72-78
|+8
|6.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|71
|78-71-72-69
|+6
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|90-71
|+17
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|71-70-74-70
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|70-70-71-69
|-4
|5.100
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-1.625
|-1.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.061
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.212
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.187
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.165
|-1.989
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.625 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.061 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 62.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Dunlap has accumulated 189 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 127th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.