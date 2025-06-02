PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mike Weir betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mike Weir of Canada plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Regions Tradition 2025 at Greystone Golf and Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Mike Weir of Canada plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Regions Tradition 2025 at Greystone Golf and Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Mike Weir returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) from June 5-8. The Canadian veteran looks to improve upon his recent performances in his home country's national championship.

    Latest odds for Weir at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Weir's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-73+1
    2023T5272-70-74-70-2
    2022MC72-70+2

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Weir's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Weir's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2023, when he finished tied for 52nd at 2-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Weir's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--

    Weir's recent performances

    • Weir's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Weir has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Weir has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Weir's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.370

    Weir's advanced stats and rankings

    • Weir has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation so far in the 2025 season.
    • His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 277.3 yards.
    • Weir is averaging 32.00 putts per round in the current season.
    • He has a bogey avoidance rate of 22.22% in 2025.
    • Weir's par breakers percentage stands at 13.89% for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Weir as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

