Mike Weir betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Mike Weir of Canada plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Regions Tradition 2025 at Greystone Golf and Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Mike Weir returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) from June 5-8. The Canadian veteran looks to improve upon his recent performances in his home country's national championship.
Weir's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|2023
|T52
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|2022
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Weir's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Weir's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2023, when he finished tied for 52nd at 2-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Weir's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
Weir's recent performances
- Weir's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Weir has an average of -0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Weir has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Weir's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.370
Weir's advanced stats and rankings
- Weir has hit 66.67% of greens in regulation so far in the 2025 season.
- His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 277.3 yards.
- Weir is averaging 32.00 putts per round in the current season.
- He has a bogey avoidance rate of 22.22% in 2025.
- Weir's par breakers percentage stands at 13.89% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Weir as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.