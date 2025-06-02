Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the RBC Canadian Open, which takes place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-70-74-74
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-70
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|64-73-66-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|69-63-70-73
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|67-67-73-68
|-9
|16.000
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.437
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.034
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.374
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.392
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.363
|0.200
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.034 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.71% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has accumulated 249 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.