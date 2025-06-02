Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.034 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.71% of the time.