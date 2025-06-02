Max McGreevy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Max McGreevy returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) from June 5-8, 2025. McGreevy aims to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
McGreevy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|2022
|MC
|71-77
|+8
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- McGreevy has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this event in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|69-68-74-72
|+3
|3.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-71-66-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-69-75-74
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.301
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.296
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.109
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.178
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.310
|0.256
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy is sporting a 0.296 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
- McGreevy has accumulated 296 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
