3H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States hits a chip shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Krista Jasso/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy of the United States hits a chip shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Krista Jasso/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) from June 5-8, 2025. McGreevy aims to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the RBC Canadian Open.

    McGreevy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC79-74+9
    2022MC71-77+8

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • McGreevy has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this event in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6669-68-74-72+33.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-71-66-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-69-75-74-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5472-69-72-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2068-71-70-75-448.300

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3010.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2960.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.1090.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.178-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3100.256

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy is sporting a 0.296 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
    • McGreevy has accumulated 296 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 88th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

