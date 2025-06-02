Max Homa betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Max Homa will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Homa's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|68-79-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-64-76-77
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|70
|70-72-69-75
|+2
|5.750
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-69-71
|-4
|125.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|81-70
|+7
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.067
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-1.007
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.108
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.026
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.209
|-0.658
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -1.007 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 59.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.80% of the time.
- Homa has accumulated 229 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.