3H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Max Homa will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Homa at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Homa's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5168-79-75-77+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6073-64-76-77+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3066-68-70-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7070-72-69-75+25.750
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1274-70-69-71-4125.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC81-70+7--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.067-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-1.007-0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.108-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0260.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.209-0.658

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -1.007 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 59.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.80% of the time.
    • Homa has accumulated 229 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 110th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

