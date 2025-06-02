PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He'll look to improve on his past performances in this tournament, where he has missed the cut in his previous two appearances.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Schmid's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-71+4
    2023MC71-73E

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge266-63-68-72-11300.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT770-67-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-68-1--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT967-72-69-69-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2872-72-68-70-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-68+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT666-69-69-66-1852.500

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0280.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3720.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.378-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1710.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.1940.988

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid has sported a 0.372 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 67.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.35% of the time.
    • Schmid has accumulated 537 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

