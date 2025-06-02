Matti Schmid betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Matti Schmid of Germany plays a shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. He'll look to improve on his past performances in this tournament, where he has missed the cut in his previous two appearances.
Schmid's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-63-68-72
|-11
|300.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|70-67-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|67-72-69-69
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|72-72-68-70
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|66-69-69-66
|-18
|52.500
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.028
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.372
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.378
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.171
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.194
|0.988
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid has sported a 0.372 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 67.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 24.35% of the time.
- Schmid has accumulated 537 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
