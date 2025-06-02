Matthieu Pavon betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.420 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 61.46% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 19.79% of the time.