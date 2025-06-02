Matthieu Pavon betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Matthieu Pavon of France hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Pavon's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Pavon's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|71-65-72-78
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|68-73-72-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-74-68-66
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|70-72-76-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-64-71-75
|-8
|11.750
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 41st with a score of 2-over.
- Pavon has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.016
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.420
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|177
|-0.612
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.283
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.733
|-0.296
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sports a -0.420 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 61.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 19.79% of the time.
- Pavon has accumulated 115 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.