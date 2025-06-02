PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matthew Riedel betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Matthew Riedel will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Riedel at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Riedel's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Riedel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-73+5--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship7069-71-80-74+61.867
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5274-68-74-76+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6168-65-79-65-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2670-69-69-66-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6568-69-71-75-13.900
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-69-1--

    Riedel's recent performances

    • Riedel had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
    • Riedel has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riedel has averaged -0.847 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.381-0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.135-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green179-0.758-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0970.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.177-0.847

    Riedel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.381 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel has sported a -0.135 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 19.12% of the time.
    • Riedel has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 187th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

