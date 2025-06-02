Matthew Riedel betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.381 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel has sported a -0.135 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 19.12% of the time.