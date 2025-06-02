PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matteo Manassero betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matteo Manassero of Italy tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Matteo Manassero of Italy tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Matteo Manassero will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Manassero's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Manassero at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Manassero's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Manassero's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6167-71-74-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-70-67-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-75E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-69-68-68-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4566-70-67-74-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-71-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6872-67-68-75-23.125
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2570-73-70-75E31.000

    Manassero's recent performances

    • Manassero has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Manassero has an average of -0.730 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Manassero has averaged 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-1.000-0.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.031-0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.6360.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3460.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0500.006

    Manassero's advanced stats and rankings

    • Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.000 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.4 yards ranks 176th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero is sporting a -0.031 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Manassero is delivering a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
    • Manassero has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

