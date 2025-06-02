Matteo Manassero betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Matteo Manassero of Italy tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Matteo Manassero will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Manassero's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Manassero's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Manassero's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|67-71-74-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-70-67
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|66-70-67-74
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|72-67-68-75
|-2
|3.125
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|70-73-70-75
|E
|31.000
Manassero's recent performances
- Manassero has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Manassero has an average of -0.730 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero has averaged 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-1.000
|-0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.031
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.636
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.346
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.050
|0.006
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
- Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.000 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.4 yards ranks 176th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero is sporting a -0.031 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Manassero is delivering a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
- Manassero has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
