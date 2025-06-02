Matteo Manassero betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.000 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.4 yards ranks 176th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero is sporting a -0.031 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Manassero is delivering a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.