Matt Wallace betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T27 last year. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Wallace's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|2022
|T35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-70-70-70
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|72.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|64-70-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-67-77-73
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-69-70
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 1.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.006
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.194
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.838
|0.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.383
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.266
|1.060
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.838 ranks first on TOUR this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- Wallace has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.81%, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Wallace has a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, ranking 106th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 201 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 122nd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.