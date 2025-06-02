PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Wallace betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T27 last year. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Wallace's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2768-72-65-70-5
    2022T3570-66-70-71-3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-70-70-70-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1771-70-68-72-372.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1264-70-71-73-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-67-77-73-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-69-70-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 1.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0060.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.194-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.8380.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.3830.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2661.060

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.838 ranks first on TOUR this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • Wallace has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.81%, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Wallace has a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, ranking 106th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 201 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 122nd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

