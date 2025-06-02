PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-68-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1471-68-75-71-379.286
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-65-69-70-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1673-70-68-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-69-75-70-448.300
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4869-68-70-70-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6367-68-75-70-44.300

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0600.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.2230.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0410.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2360.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1140.388

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.223 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 64.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

