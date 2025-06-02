Matt McCarty betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Matt McCarty of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-68-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|79.286
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-65-69-70
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|73-70-68-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-69-75-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T63
|67-68-75-70
|-4
|4.300
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.060
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.223
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.041
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.236
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.114
|0.388
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.223 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 64.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
