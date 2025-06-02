Mason Andersen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Mason Andersen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Mason Andersen will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Andersen's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-68-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|68-73-76-72
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|70-65-67-75
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-72-77-69
|+6
|2.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-68-71
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T65
|68-68-74-71
|-3
|3.800
Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- Andersen has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.594
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.628
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.040
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.289
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.893
|-0.368
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.594 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.628 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 60.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Andersen has delivered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.22% of the time.
- Andersen has accumulated 41 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 188th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
