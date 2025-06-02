PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mason Andersen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mason Andersen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Mason Andersen will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Andersen's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Andersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-68-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6368-73-76-72+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6170-65-67-75-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-72-77-69+62.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-68-71-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6568-68-74-71-33.800

    Andersen's recent performances

    • Andersen had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
    • Andersen has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.594-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.628-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.040-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.2890.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.893-0.368

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.594 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.628 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 60.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Andersen has delivered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.22% of the time.
    • Andersen has accumulated 41 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 188th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW