Mason Andersen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.594 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.628 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 60.51% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Andersen has delivered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.22% of the time.