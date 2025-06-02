Mark Hubbard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.

Hubbard has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.