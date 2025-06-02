Mark Hubbard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 42nd in his last appearance. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
Hubbard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|2023
|T6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|2022
|T44
|67-73-72-66
|-2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-67-71-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|69-65-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-69-72-69
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 1.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.014
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.087
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.200
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.023
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.151
|1.246
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.087 (76th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Hubbard has sported a -0.200 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
- Hubbard ranks 92nd on TOUR with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- He has accumulated 294 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
