PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 42nd in his last appearance. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Hubbard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4270-68-70-70-2
    2023T668-70-66-70-14
    2022T4467-73-72-66-2

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-67-71-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT768-71-67-66-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT569-65-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-69-72-69-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-70-71-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 1.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0140.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.0870.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.2000.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0230.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.1511.246

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.087 (76th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Hubbard has sported a -0.200 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
    • Hubbard ranks 92nd on TOUR with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • He has accumulated 294 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 89th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW