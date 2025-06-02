Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. Hughes finished tied for seventh in last year's tournament, shooting 10-under par.
Hughes' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|2023
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|2022
|T28
|66-75-68-67
|-4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|73-71-77-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|63-69-70-67
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|312.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|10
|69-66-66-66
|-13
|75.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|75-69-69-70
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-70-72-73
|E
|40.056
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished in a playoff for second with a score of 15-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.175
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.118
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.287
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.044
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.037
|0.315
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.175 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes is sporting a -0.118 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 651 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
