PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. Hughes finished tied for seventh in last year's tournament, shooting 10-under par.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Hughes' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T769-64-67-70-10
    2023MC69-77+2
    2022T2866-75-68-67-4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3973-71-77-74+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT263-69-70-67-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC65-73-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT368-66-69-67-14312.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open1069-66-66-66-1375.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3675-69-69-70-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-70-72-73E40.056

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished in a playoff for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.175-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.1180.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2870.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0440.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0370.315

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.175 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes is sporting a -0.118 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
    • Hughes has accumulated 651 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 46th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW