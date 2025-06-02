Luke List betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.504 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List is sporting a -0.780 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.28% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, List has delivered a -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 18.97% of the time.