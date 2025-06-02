PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Luke List betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Luke List of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Luke List returns to the RBC Canadian Open looking to improve on his missed cut from last year. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for List at the RBC Canadian Open.

    List's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In List's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3671-69-67-71-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-68-75-75+52.178
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-70-75+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • List has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5040.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.780-0.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.194-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.205-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.676-0.318

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.504 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List is sporting a -0.780 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 18.97% of the time.
    • List has accumulated 120 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 150th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW