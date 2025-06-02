Luke List betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Luke List of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Luke List returns to the RBC Canadian Open looking to improve on his missed cut from last year. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.
List's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In List's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-68-75-75
|+5
|2.178
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-70-75
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- List has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.504
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.780
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.194
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.205
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.676
|-0.318
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.504 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List is sporting a -0.780 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 18.97% of the time.
- List has accumulated 120 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 150th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
