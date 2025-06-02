Luke Clanton betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Clanton has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Clanton has an average of 0.574 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.