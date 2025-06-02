Luke Clanton betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Amateur Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton will compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open from June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario. This will be Clanton's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Clanton's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-71
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-66-70-69
|-12
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|70-72-72-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T2
|68-65-68-66
|-15
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T50
|70-68-72-75
|-3
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|68-67-62-69
|-14
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T37
|70-65-69-71
|-13
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.574 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.611
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.233
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.124
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.024
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.744
|0.698
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.611 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clanton is sporting a 0.233 mark this season. He has a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton has delivered a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he is breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Clanton's average Driving Distance is 312.4 yards this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67% for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
