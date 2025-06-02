Lee Hodges betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.415 (32nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.06% ranks 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sports a 0.101 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with an average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards.

On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.

Hodges has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 103rd on TOUR.