3H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 25th in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this historic tournament.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Hodges' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2572-67-72-70-7
    2022T4866-70-77-67E

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-71-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1168-69-66-65-1263.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5765-74-69-72-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3366-69-71-73-924.214
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT967-76-73-70-267.833

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged -0.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1010.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4150.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.0180.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.046-0.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.580-0.359

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.415 (32nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.06% ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sports a 0.101 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with an average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards.
    • On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
    • Hodges has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.51% ranks 40th on TOUR, while he ranks 78th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

