Lee Hodges betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 25th in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this historic tournament.
Hodges' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|2022
|T48
|66-70-77-67
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-71-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|68-69-66-65
|-12
|63.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|65-74-69-72
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|66-69-71-73
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|67-76-73-70
|-2
|67.833
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged -0.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.101
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.415
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.018
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.046
|-0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.580
|-0.359
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.415 (32nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.06% ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges sports a 0.101 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with an average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards.
- On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
- Hodges has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.51% ranks 40th on TOUR, while he ranks 78th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
