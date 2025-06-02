Lanto Griffin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8. Griffin will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.
Griffin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|2023
|MC
|77-69
|+2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 1-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|71-71-74-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|67-69-73-74
|-5
|1.680
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished with a score of 2-over.
- Griffin has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.139
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.071
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.372
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.291
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.453
|-0.392
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.071 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 19.97% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.