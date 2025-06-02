PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8. Griffin will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Griffin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5168-71-72-68-1
    2023MC77-69+2

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4071-71-74-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7267-69-73-74-51.680

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished with a score of 2-over.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.139-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.0710.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.372-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.291-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.453-0.392

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.071 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 19.97% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

