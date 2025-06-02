Kris Ventura betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.

Ventura has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.