Kris Ventura betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Ventura's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Ventura's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|68-71-70-73
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|77
|74-67-76-75
|+8
|2.300
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-70-67-74
|-6
|5.400
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.121
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.149
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.305
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.180
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.153
|-0.093
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.149 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
