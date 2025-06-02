PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Ventura's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Ventura's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-70-67-70-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-71+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3168-71-70-73-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7774-67-76-75+82.300
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-70-67-74-65.400

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1210.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.149-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.305-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1800.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.153-0.093

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.149 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • Ventura has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

