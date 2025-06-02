Kevin Velo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Velo has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sports a -0.301 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.