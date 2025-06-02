PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Velo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot off the 2nd tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot off the 2nd tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Velo at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Velo's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Velo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5768-70-72-77+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4069-66-71-70-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-74+1--

    Velo's recent performances

    • Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Velo has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1460.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.301-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.1150.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.636-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.907-0.379

    Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sports a -0.301 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
    • Velo has accumulated 66 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 172nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

