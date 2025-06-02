Kevin Velo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot off the 2nd tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Velo's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Velo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|68-70-72-77
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|69-66-71-70
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
Velo's recent performances
- Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Velo has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.146
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.301
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.115
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.636
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.907
|-0.379
Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sports a -0.301 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
- Velo has accumulated 66 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 172nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
