Kevin Roy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his previous appearance in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Roy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-70
|+1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-70-69-72
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|67-72-72-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|69-72-69-72
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|72-69-75-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|62-73-67-68
|-18
|52.500
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Roy has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.195
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.013
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.019
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.033
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.234
|0.413
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a -0.013 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 239 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.