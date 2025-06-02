PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his previous appearance in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Roy at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Roy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-70+1

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-70-69-72E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5467-72-72-71-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1567-68-67-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3169-72-69-72-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4072-69-75-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT662-73-67-68-1852.500

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
    • Roy has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.195-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.0130.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.0190.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0330.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2340.413

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a -0.013 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Roy has accumulated 239 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

