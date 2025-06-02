PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, which takes place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). Kisner missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Kisner's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-72+8

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Kisner's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Kisner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-68-77-71+62.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-75-72+2--

    Kisner's recent performances

    • His best finish was tied for 70th at the Valspar Championship with a score of 6-over.
    • Kisner has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has averaged -0.463 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1530.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.282-0.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6570.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.365-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.144-0.463

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 58.73% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 289.4 yards in 2025.
    • Kisner has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 221st on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kisner has a Putts Per Round average of 28.76 this season.
    • He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.46% and breaks par 16.14% of the time in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW