Kevin Kisner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, which takes place June 5-8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course). Kisner missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.
Kisner's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-72
|+8
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kisner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-68-77-71
|+6
|2.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-72
|+2
|--
Kisner's recent performances
- His best finish was tied for 70th at the Valspar Championship with a score of 6-over.
- Kisner has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has averaged -0.463 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.153
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.282
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.657
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.365
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.144
|-0.463
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 58.73% this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 289.4 yards in 2025.
- Kisner has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 221st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kisner has a Putts Per Round average of 28.76 this season.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.46% and breaks par 16.14% of the time in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
