2H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to the RBC Canadian Open after a strong T10 finish in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Mitchell's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1069-67-68-67-9
    2023MC72-75+3
    2022T767-67-70-66-10

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3673-67-68-70-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT761-67-71-71-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT264-69-71-71-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1264-72-73-76-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1865-68-66-71-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5467-73-74-72+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4264-70-71-71-811.750

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6220.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2270.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.169-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1550.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8350.530

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.622 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.227 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
    • Mitchell has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 54th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

