Keith Mitchell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.622 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.227 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.35% of the time.