Keith Mitchell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Keith Mitchell of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell returns to the RBC Canadian Open after a strong T10 finish in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious tournament.
Mitchell's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|2023
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|2022
|T7
|67-67-70-66
|-10
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 10-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|73-67-68-70
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|61-67-71-71
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|64-69-71-71
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|64-72-73-76
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|67-73-74-72
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|64-70-71-71
|-8
|11.750
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.622
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.227
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.169
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.155
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.835
|0.530
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.622 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.227 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
- Mitchell has accumulated 546 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 54th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
