Kaito Onishi betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi is sporting a -0.512 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.14% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Onishi has delivered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.