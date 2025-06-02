PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kaito Onishi betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Kaito Onishi will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Onishi's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Onishi at the RBC Canadian Open.

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Onishi's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Onishi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1866-71-72-70-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4270-72-69-73E12.100
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-69-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-73+3--

    Onishi's recent performances

    • Onishi has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Onishi has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has averaged -0.629 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.017-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.512-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0480.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.152-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.633-0.629

    Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi is sporting a -0.512 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Onishi has delivered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
    • Onishi has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 189th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

