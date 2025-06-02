Justin Matthews betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Justin Matthews will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. Matthews missed the cut in his previous appearance at this event in 2024.
Matthews' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Matthews' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Matthews' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Matthews' recent performances
- Matthews' best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished at 2-over.
- Matthews has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matthews has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matthews' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.199
Matthews' advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Matthews has averaged -0.096 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Matthews' Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.190 over his last five starts.
- Around the green, Matthews has posted an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Matthews has delivered a 0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Matthews has averaged -0.199 in Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matthews as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.