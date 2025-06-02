Justin Lower betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Justin Lower returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
Lower's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|2023
|T25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|2022
|T35
|70-68-70-69
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 7-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|69-73-75-73
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-73-68-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|72-71-71-73
|-1
|22.500
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Lower has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.022
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.186
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.428
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.407
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.186
|-0.128
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.186 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 92nd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
