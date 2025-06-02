PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower returns to the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Lower at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Lower's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-73+4
    2023T2567-70-75-69-7
    2022T3570-68-70-69-3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Lower's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 7-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6069-73-75-73+68.036
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-68-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-73-68-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-78+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3872-71-71-73-122.500

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Lower has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0220.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.186-0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.428-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4070.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.186-0.128

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.186 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 92nd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

