Johnny Keefer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Johnny Keefer lines up his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. This marks Keefer's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Keefer's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-67-69-72
|-9
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.757
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.310
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.691
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.774
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.913
|0.218
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.310 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Keefer has sported a -0.691 mark this season.
- On the greens, Keefer has delivered a -0.774 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.50.
- Keefer has an average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards this season.
- He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 61.11% and breaks par 11.11% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
